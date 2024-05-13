PM Modi hasn't said anything about retiring after turning 75: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not said anything about retiring from politics after turning 75 and alleged that opposition leaders are being sent to jail under the idea of "one leader, one nation".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had on Saturday said Modi will retire in accordance with the rules made by him on attaining 75 years of age in September 2025.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Brushing aside Kejriwal's remarks, Union minister Amit Shah told a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday that Modi will continue to lead the country and there is "no confusion in the BJP" about it.

Kejriwal said while many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have come out in his support, Modi has not said anything on retiring from politics after turning 75.

"It is clear from this that he will not stop the rules made by him from being implemented on himself. Whenever any big leader is talked about, those in the party speak in his favour. But if what BJP leaders say is true, then Modiji himself should say that the rule by which (L K) Advaniji retired does not apply to him.

"Although I do not think Modiji will do this. It is clear that he will retire. Just tell us who will be his successor?" the AAP leader said.

He said the Prime Minister should disclose who would succeed him.

"I said on Saturday that under his (Modi's) idea of 'one nation, one leader', on one hand, he is sending all the opposition leaders to jail and on the other hand, he is destroying the politics of all the leaders of his party. Shivraj Singh Chouhanji, Vasundhara Rajeji, Raman Singh, (M L) Khattar sahab were eliminated from politics," Kejriwal said.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is next in line.

"All the leaders of his party said on Saturday that the 75-year rule will not be applicable to Modiji, but not a single leader said that Yogiji will not be removed. So one thing has been confirmed in the last 24 hours that within the next two months, Yogiji will be removed as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister," he claimed.

Asked about the number of seats the AAP will win in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal said, "The BJP will lose all the seats in Delhi, the atmosphere is like that.