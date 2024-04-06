PM Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Traffic advisory lists roads to avoid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad on Saturday, prompting hundreds of police and security personnel to ensure the event's smooth operation.

This roadshow marks the beginning of the BJP campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in western Uttar Pradesh. The roadshow will stretch from Maliwara Chowk in Naya Ganj to Chaudhary Mod in Gandhi Nagar, Ghaziabad. More than 200,000 people are expected to join the roadshow as Modi campaigns for the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate in the constituency, Atul Garg.

In anticipation of the event, the Ghaziabad traffic police have released an advisory, urging commuters to steer clear of specific routes for the duration of the roadshow.

Ghaziabad traffic advisory today

From 1 pm, the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles will be completely restricted in several areas, including between Chaudhary Mod and Lal Kuan, Atmaram Steel trisection and Diamond trisection, Alt intersection and Meerut Tiraha, Tulsi Niketan and Karangate roundabout, Jalnigam T-point and Meerut trisection, Vasundhara Bridge and Mohannagar, and Seemapuri and Mohannagar.

The traffic police said that from 2 pm, the movement of public, roadways, or city buses will not be restricted. Additionally, from 3 pm onwards, the movement of autos and e-rickshaws will not be allowed in several areas.

Private two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles will be barred from 14 major roads in Ghaziabad on Saturday. These are: Rakesh Marg to Chaudhary Morh; Lohia Nagar Tiraha to Old Bus Stand; RDC Bridge Hapur Chungi Side to Old Bus Stand; Sihani Gate Police Station to Old Bus Stand; Ghukna Mode to Meerut Tiraha; Siddharth Vihar intersection to Meerut Tiraha; Basant Chowk to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Maliwara Chowk; Ramte Ram Road to Chaudhary Mod/Ghantaghar; Gaushala to Dudheshwar Nath Temple; Vijaynagar Dhobi Ghat Railway Bridge to Chaudhary Morh; Meerut Tiraha U-turn to Hapur Tiraha; Nandgram Tiraha to Meerut Tiraha; and Rotary Roundabout to Hindon River Metro station.

The authorities have also made parking arrangements at the Nehru Nagar auditorium for the roadshow. As many as 6,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city. Most places in Ghaziabad will not allow drones on Saturday.