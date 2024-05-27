Prajwal Revanna denies allegations in video response, to appear before SIT

Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna issued a video statement today, asserting that the allegations against him are “false” and part of a “political conspiracy”.

The JD(S) leader, who fled the country following sexual harassment cases against him, agreed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31 in connection with the Karnataka sex tape scandal.

“Don’t mistake me, on the 31st at 10 am, I will be in front of the SIT and I will cooperate. I trust the judiciary and these are false cases against me. I trust the law,” Revanna said.





Revealing the reason behind his disappearance for over a month, the Hassan MP said, “I apologise to my parents... This is a political conspiracy against me. I was depressed and went into isolation.”

Revanna reportedly fled the country on April 27, 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after the sex videos involving him went viral.

Earlier last week, Karnataka JD(S) president HD Kumaraswamy had urged his nephew Prajwal Revanna to return from abroad and cooperate with the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse case.

Kumaraswamy admitted that Prajwal’s delayed return has damaged the reputation of both the party and the HD Deve Gowda family.

Cases against Revanna

Earlier this month, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Revanna travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport without seeking political clearance for the trip.

“No political clearance was either sought from or issued by MEA regarding the MP’s travel to Germany,” Jaiswal stated.

Reportedly, Interpol has also issued a ‘Blue Corner Notice’ to gather information on Prajwal Revanna’s whereabouts, following a request from the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Special Court for Elected Representatives has also issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna based on an application filed by the SIT.

Prajwal Revanna scandal

Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is at the center of a sexual abuse case. He left India on a diplomatic passport, reportedly to Germany, just one day after the Lok Sabha elections in his constituency on April 26.

Several women have accused the MP of violating their modesty and recording the acts on camera.

On April 27, at the State Commission for Women’s request, the Karnataka government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged video clips of sexual abuse involving the Hassan MP.

Although the investigation was ordered a day after the state’s second phase of polling, pen drives containing thousands of explicit video clips featuring multiple women had been circulating in Hassan and nearby areas well before the election.