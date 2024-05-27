Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi used money power to topple Himachal's Congress govt, says Priyanka

PM Modi used money power to topple Himachal's Congress govt, says Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the only purpose of BJP leaders, starting from Modi, is to grab power at any cost and they indulge in corrupt practices

Priyanka Gandhi,Priyanka,Congress leader
File Image: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all-out efforts to topple Himachal Pradesh's democratically-elected Congress government by using money power, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Monday.

The Congress general secretary, who was campaigning in Chamba for the party's Kangra Lok Sabha seat candidate Anand Sharma, also said the Congress was in power for 55 years but could not become the richest party.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The BJP, on the other hand, has become the richest party in the world in just 10 years, she claimed.

"Modi made all-out efforts to topple the democratically-elected Congress government in the state by indulging in corrupt practices and using money power," Priyanka Gandhi said during the rally.

She also asked the crowd at the rally if they would want such a leader.

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the only purpose of BJP leaders, starting from Modi, is to grab power at any cost and they indulge in corrupt practices, use money power, bribe legislators and mislead people in the name of God to achieve their purpose.

She added that a report had claimed the saffron party spent Rs 60,000 crore in the past one or two years.

During her address, the Congress leader also spoke on her affinity with the state.

"My heart is in Himachal Pradesh. It is a beautiful state, known for its culture and honesty. The country should learn from Himachal Pradesh," she said.

Also Read

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for India': Priyanka on PM's remark

Highlights: Himachal LoP criticises CM for inviting back disqualified MLAs

At least 9 more MLAs in touch with us, says disqualified HP Cong MLA Rana

Lone seat vacant on Nadda's term expiry can go to Sonia or Priyanka: Cong

Amethi suffered in last 5 years: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Smriti Irani

Phase 6 turnout reaches 63.36%; ECI releases data for all completed phases

INDIA bloc leaders to meet on June 1 to assess LS poll performance

From pink bus to HC expansion: What Chandigarh BJP manifesto promises

Infra, connectivity should be main focus: Himachal tourism stakeholders

LS polls LIVE: If ED interrogates PM Modi after June 4, he will say, 'I was sent by God', says Rahul

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Priyanka GandhiLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaCongressBJPHimachal PradeshHimachal pradesh government

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story