Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Preparations underway at Cong head quarters ahead of counting day

Preparations underway at Cong head quarters ahead of counting day

Tent-poles had been erected in the grounds of the Congress' 24, Akbar Road headquarters here and giant coolers were being set up around its sprawling premises

Rahul Gandhi, Congress, Opposition
Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Preparations were underway at the Congress headquarters here on Monday for the June 4 counting day with many supporters seeing them as arrangements for celebration of the INDIA bloc's victory in the Lok Sabha polls despite exit polls suggesting otherwise.

Tent-poles had been erected in the grounds of the Congress' 24, Akbar Road headquarters here and giant coolers were being set up around its sprawling premises.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Most exit polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

While some exit polls have given the NDA more than 400 seats, most have predicted that it will win over 350, which is way above the majority mark of 272 seats needed to form the government.

Terming the exit polls "bogus", the Congress on Sunday said they were a "deliberate attempt to justify rigging" of the elections and part of "psychological games" being played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lower the morale of the INDIA bloc workers.

"This is not called an exit poll but its name is 'Modi media poll'. This is Modi ji's poll, it is his fantasy poll," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said on Sunday.

Congress leaders have said that the INDIA bloc will win 295 seats and form the government.

Also Read

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

LS Polls 2024 updates: BJP releases star candidate list, MEA slams US

LS Polls 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning; re-polling in 2 booths

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases

Lok Sabha election results 2024: Date, time, & where to watch poll results

Three-tier security deployed for counting of votes in Jammu's Kathua

LS results: BJP targets Gujarat sweep again, Cong aims to stop saffron wave

Over 8,000 candidates compete in LS elections; 47% independent contestants

LS polls: Delhi bookies predict over 340 seats for NDA, 200 for INDIA bloc

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressLok Sabha electionsElection Results 2024

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story