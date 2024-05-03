Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Rahul Gandhi to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

Rahul Gandhi to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement

APRIL 24, 2024** Solapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Solapur. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 8:25 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli seat, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi earlier.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement.

Sharma was the key man who looked after the two key constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis.

The two will file their nomination papers on Friday, the last date for the filing of nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.
 

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressBJPLok Sabha electionsLok Sabhaamethi civic poll

First Published: May 03 2024 | 8:20 AM IST

