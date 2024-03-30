Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Raj Congress to hold protest against I-T notices, freezing of bank accounts

Raj Congress to hold protest against I-T notices, freezing of bank accounts

The party's main bank accounts were frozen last month over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore

Congress (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 6:26 AM IST
Rajasthan Congress will hold protests at all district headquarters of the state on Saturday against the fresh notices issued to it by the Income Tax Department and the freezing of the party's bank accounts.

General Secretary and spokesperson of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Swarnim Chaturvedi said the BJP-led central government is continuously attacking democracy and democratic systems in the country.

Public demonstrations will be organised by the district Congress committees at all the district headquarters of Rajasthan on Saturday, he said.

All senior leaders, office bearers, and workers of the Congress will participate, he added.

As part of a well-planned conspiracy of the central government, the bank accounts of the Congress party were frozen and now undemocratic action is being taken against it by the Income Tax Department which has asked it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore, he said.

This is being done so that the Congress is not able to participate with strength in the general elections, he added.

The Congress on Friday said it has received fresh notices from the Income-Tax Department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore, and accused the ruling BJP of indulging in "tax terrorism" to financially cripple the opposition party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The party's main bank accounts were frozen last month over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore.

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaRajasthan governmentIndian National CongressIncome Tax ActIncome Tax Department's Task ForceLok Sabha elections

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

