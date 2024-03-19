Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 'Shakti' remarks: Opposition alliance only targets Hinduism, says PM Modi

'Shakti' remarks: Opposition alliance only targets Hinduism, says PM Modi

In Hinduism, Shakthi means "Matru shakthi, naari shakti," he said, referring to women power

Shakti refers to the divine and manifests in the form of various deities in the state like Mariamman, Madurai Meenakshiamman and Kanchi Kamakshiamma, he said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Salem (TN)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kept up the attack on the INDIA bloc over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, saying the opposition alliance displayed its "ill-intention" by declaring to destroy it.

The opposition alliance, of which the Congress and the DMK are key constituents, repeatedly insults Hinduism but never targets any other faith, he said, addressing a BJP rally here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"INDI alliance people repeatedly deliberately insult Hindu faith; every statement made by them against it is well thought out," he said.

In Hinduism, Shakthi means "Matru shakthi, naari shakti," he said, referring to women power.

"INDI alliance which has the Congress and the DMK says they will destroy this."

Shakti refers to the divine and manifests in the form of various deities in the state like Mariamman, Madurai Meenakshiamman and Kanchi Kamakshiamma, he said.

National poet Subramania Bharathi worshipped mother India as 'Shakti,' he said.

"Tamil Nadu will punish those who talk of destroying Shakti. I am a shakti upasak (worshipper)," Modi said.

Also Read

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

EC will disclose details on electoral bonds in time, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket, says Rahul Gandhi

Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

PM Modi's 400 plus claim 'hollow', INDIA bloc will win majority: Baghel

BJP accuses Congress of violating MCC, files two complaints with EC

Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase-wise polling dates for states, UTs: Details

ED a political weapon, aims to prevent CM Kejriwal from campaigning: Atishi

Seat-sharing arrangement issue with JD(S) will be resolved: State BJP chief

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsOpposition

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story