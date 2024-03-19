BJP accuses Congress of violating MCC, files two complaints with EC

The Bharatiya Janata Party filed two complaints against Congress with the State Election Commission on Tuesday for violating the Model Code of Conduct and alleged that forms to get Rs 1,500 per month are being filled in the offices of the block development office and panchayats to woo the voters by the Congress.

On Tuesday, the former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur led a BJP delegation and filed two complaints with the Chief Electoral Officer in Shimla.

Jai Ram Thakur has accused the state government and the Chief Minister of providing the benefits of Rs 1500 honorarium to women .

He said that the various government agencies are using and filling out the forms for the schemes, which bear pictures of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"It is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The pictures of leaders are being displayed but the portraits of Ram temples and Lord Ram at various private houses are being removed," he added.

Meanwhile, Jai Ram Thakur said that we have also registered another complaint that the hoardings and pictures of the government advertisement are still placed in several places in the state; on the contrary, the posters of the Ram Temple and portraits of Lord Ram are being removed.

He further said that the party has requested the Election Commission to stop this filling of forms as it is a violation of Model code of Conduct.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh confirmed that two complaints have been received and will be examined.

"As you have seen it Indira Gandhi Pyari Mahila Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana alleging that the form filling is being done and they want it should not start from April 1st and second is that the hoardings placed by the Public Relations department, definitely We shall examine and take action accordingly.As far as shifting of officials we have shifted the Home secretary on the Directions of the Election Commission of India," said Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh Maneesh Garg.

Himachal Pradesh comprises of four Lok Sabha constituencies, which are Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Shimla. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all four seats.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect from March 16 after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to the Lok Sabha and four state assemblies.

The Lok Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase, on June 1.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. Counting of votes on June 4.