Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase-wise polling dates for states, UTs: Details

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India will be held in seven different phases, starting from April 19 till June 1, the Election Commission announced last week. While a bulk of parliamentary seats (102) will go to polls on the inaugural day itself, the remaining seats will go to polls on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4, the electron body said on Saturday.

21 states and Union territories will hold polls in phase one, 13 in phase two, 12 in phase three, 10 in phase four, eight in phase five, seven in phase six and eight in their last phase. According to the poll body’s schedule, three states namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will go to elections in all the seven phases. A total of 22 states, including northeastern states (except) Manipur and Assam, will conclude polling in a single phase.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The two constituencies in conflict-torn Manipur will go to polls in two phases - first and second. Tamil Nadu, which has 39 seats, will go to voting in a single phase on the inaugural day, the EC schedule revealed.

In terms of seats, as many as 102 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls in phase one, 89 in phase two, 94 in phase three, 96 in phase four, 49 in phase five, 57 each in phase six and seven. Other than Bihar, UP and West Bengal, seats in Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, and Chandigarh will vote in the final phase on June 1.

Among these, Punjab will hold Lok Sabha polls in a single phase for all 13 seats on the last day itself.

2024 Lok Sabha polls phase wise schedule for all states/UTs :

Lok Sabha elections detailed schedule for phase one:

Lok Sabha polls detailed schedule for phase two:

Lok sabha elections phase three schedule:

Lok Sabha elections phase four schedule:

Lok sabha polls phase five details:

Lok Sabha polls phase six schedule:

Lok sabha polls phase seven details:

(Charts: Election Commission)



