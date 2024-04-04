Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, 12 others sworn in as RS members: Checklist

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday administered the oath of 14 political leaders as Rajya Sabha members, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted MPs took place in the new Parliament building and was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar. Sonia Gandhi took oath as a member of the Upper House from Rajasthan for the first time, and Vaishnaw was sworn in as a member of the same house from Odisha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Congress leaders Ajay Maken, who is the treasurer of the All India Congress Committee and a member of the Congress Working Committee and Syed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RPN Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal were among the 14 who took the Rajya Sabha oath.

Sanjay Kumar Jha of the Janata Dal (United) also took oath as a member from Bihar, Subhashish Khuntia and Debashish Samantaray, both from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), took oath as members from Odisha, while Madan Rathore of the BJP took oath as Rajya Sabha member representing Rajasthan.

Below is the full list of Rajya Sabha MPs sworn in:

-Sonia Gandhi (Congress) — Rajasthan

-Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP) — Odisha

-Ajay Makan (Congress) — Karnataka

-Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress) — Karnataka

-RNP Singh (BJP) — Uttar Pradesh

-Samik Bhattacharya (BJP) — West Bengal

-Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU) — Bihar

-Subhashish Khuntia (BJD) — Odisha

-Debashish Samantaray (BJD) — Odisha

-Madan Rathore (BJP) — Rajasthan

-Golla Baburao (YSRCP) — Telangana

-Meda Raghunadha Reddy (YSRCP) — Telangana

-Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy (YSRCP) — Telangana

-Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju (BRS) — Telangana

Sonia Gandhi took oath in the presence of Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.