Speculations rife after Raj Thackeray arrives in Delhi; may join NDA

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray's arrival in Delhi last night has sparked rumours of a possible alliance between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and BJP-led NDA for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The MNS chief reached Delhi along with his son Amit Thackeray and is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Earlier on Monday, the BJP's top leadership met Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Delhi to discuss seat sharing for Maharashtra. And with Thackeray's arrival, all eyes have turned to the possible NDA-MNS alliance, although the BJP has steered clear of MNS till now due to its strong anti-north India stance.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to media reports, despite the lack of any MNS MLA or MP in Maharashtra, BJP is banking on Thackeray's hold over Marathi-speaking bases like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Nashik.

However, both MNS and NDA have remained tight-lipped regarding the development. On March 14, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said, "Today, I cannot say anything about it officially....if any decision is taken, we will let you know".

Thackeray, who split from the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005, had earlier said on Sunday that his party will decide its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Following Thackeray's arrival in Delhi, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that Thackeray's move was not surprising and termed it as an attempt to save MNS and himself from government agencies.

"... I think going there [NDA] he's only trying to save his party, probably save himself also because in the past also there has been an inquiry on him. Some agencies have been questioning him… He [Thackeray] must be trying to salvage whatever is left behind of his party and also trying to safeguard himself…," Crasto said.