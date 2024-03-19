Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Pashupati Paras resigns from Union cabinet, accuses BJP of injustice

Pashupati Paras resigns from Union cabinet, accuses BJP of injustice

Paras's announcement came at a press conference a day after the BJP-led NDA announced its seat-sharing pact and gave five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas)

Photo: X@PashupatiParas
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned on Tuesday and accused the BJP of doing "injustice" with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party by not including it in the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

Paras's announcement came at a press conference a day after the BJP-led NDA announced its seat-sharing pact and gave five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Paras made brief remarks at the press conference about his resignation and did not elaborate about his future plans.

The only ally in the Union Cabinet headed by Modi, he called the prime minister a big leader.

The RLJP president said he was thankful to Modi before expressing his displeasure over the treatment meted out to him. He said he had served the National Democratic Alliance with honesty and loyalty but received injustice.

Also Read

LS polls LIVE: RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as union minister

Lok Sabha polls latest: Modi's Kerala visit, Congress CWC meet. 10 points

Chirag Paswan meets Amit Shah; BJP, RJD, JDU hold separate meetings

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

Lok Sabha polls latest: Modi's Kerala visit, Congress CWC meet. 10 points

From apps to influencers, EC working to increase participation in K'taka

Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in Palakkad in bid to boost support

We want Supreme Court-monitored Lok Sabha polls 2024: TMC's Derek O'Brien

Jharkhand Guv gets charge of Telangana, Puducherry as Soundararajan quits

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsUnion CabinetBJP

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story