Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Uddhav will top survey about most worthless people in Maha, says Bawankule

Uddhav will top survey about most worthless people in Maha, says Bawankule

He said Uddhav Thackeray knew he would have to sit at home after the general elections

Representaitve image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday hit back at Uddhav Thackeray, saying if a survey is conducted about the most worthless people in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief would top the list.

The BJP leader's comment has come in the wake of the allegation made by Uddhav Thackeray that the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told him in 2019 that he would groom his son Aaditya Thackeray as the next CM of Maharashtra as part of the power-sharing agreement between their parties.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Reacting to the claim, Fadnavis, current deputy chief minister in the Mahayuti government of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, on Saturday said Uddhav Thackeray had "lost his mind".

Talking to the media, Bawankule said, "If you surveyed people asking them about the most worthless people in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray would top the list. His popularity is on the decline. Nobody is willing to hold his rallies, and people are not turning up."

He said Uddhav Thackeray knew he would have to sit at home after the general elections.

Taking a potshot at Aaditya, the BJP leader, "How does he deserve to become a chief minister? He doesn't even deserve to be a minister. Has he ever helped anyone get a ration card or an Aadhaar card? Uddhav Thackeray's 18 candidates could win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image and popularity."

Uddhav Thackeray lost his political support after he joined hands with NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and the Congress, he said.

Bawankule further claimed that Aaditya had accidentally become an MLA from a constituency as there was a positive wave at that time.

Also Read

Sena UBT writes to ECI, takes exception to BJP's election promise in MP

Happy birthday to Bal Thackeray: Lesser known facts about Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena (UBT) releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Uddhav-led Sena no longer stands for cause of Hindutva: BJP leader

Dismiss Maharashtra govt, impose President's rule: Uddhav Thackerey

Chandrababu hands over nomination forms to 161 candidates to represent TDP

Modi govt has to be removed to save railways: Rahul as he attacks Centre

DPDP rules, IT rules amendment on MeitY's 100-day agenda after LS polls

LS polls: BJP banks on Modi magic, development to tide over Rajput ire

Lok Sabha polls: Bengal's political landscape witnesses rise of dynasties

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uddhav ThackerayLok Sabha electionsShiv Sena

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story