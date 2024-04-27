Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / UP Congress urges party to field Rahul, Priyanka from Amethi, Raebareli

The sources said the decision on whether Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi or not will be taken in a day or two

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday urged the top party leadership to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and Raebareli, respectively for the Lok Sabha polls, but no decision was taken at the meeting of the central election committee (CEC).

Sources said AICC in-charge of party Affairs in Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pandey and CLP leader in the state Aradhana Mishra urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi to give tickets to both Rahul and Priyanka from the Uttar Pradesh seats.

During the meeting of the CEC chaired by Kharge, various members of the all-important panel also supported the views of the party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and left the decision on the top leadership, the sources said.
 

The sources said the decision on whether Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi or not will be taken in a day or two.

There is a speculation that Rahul Gandhi could be fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

The Lok Sabha candidates for the remaining five seats in Punjab were also discussed during the meeting of the CEC.

The sources added that another meeting of the CEC is likely on Punjab where a consensus could not be arrived at, though all the seats were discussed.

The party will also soon announce its decision for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat and the choice has narrowed down to two candidates, according to sources.

Topics :Rahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsUttar Pradesh

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

