Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Congress accuses Anurag Thakur of violating model code, moves EC

LS polls: Congress accuses Anurag Thakur of violating model code, moves EC

The Congress also said that Thakur was following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Photo: X@ianuragthakur
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Saturday complained to the Election Commission against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his "outrageous" remarks made at a poll rally and alleged that it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party has sent a complaint to the Election Commission against Thakur and has sought "immediate and meaningful" action against him, failing which they will "name and shame the offenders".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Congress also said that Thakur was following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Today, Anurag Thakur followed in the footsteps of the PM and the UP Chief Minister and made a most outrageous speech that violates all standards of decency and truth, apart from the EC's Model Code of Conduct itself.

"@INCIndia has written to the ECI to take note of the speech and issue Mr. Thakur a notice immediately. The ECI must realise that a lack of meaningful action emboldens these bad faith actions. And if they do not take action then we will name and shame these offenders who think they are above the law, both in the arena of the public as well as before the courts," Ramesh said in a post on 'X'.
 

Thakur at a poll rally accused the Congress of working with a foreign hand to give people's property to Muslims instead of their children, a remark earlier made by the prime minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

"A foreign hand seems to be behind the Congress hand, which wants to hand over your child's wealth to Muslims and want to finish the country's nuclear weapons and wants to divide the country on caste and religious basis.

"The 'tukde tukde' gang has completely taken over the Congress and its ideology and you have to decide on whether to support the 'tukde tukde' gang of the Congress or stand with Narendra Modi who is making India 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat'," Thakur said at a poll rally in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.

Also Read

Elections 2024: ECI receives 200 complaints on code violations; acts on 169

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

ECI meets with States, UTs to ensure peaceful, inducement free elections

LS elections: 53.5 mn voters in Rajasthan, 4.5 mn up since 2019 polls

Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

LS polls: Pension increase, Vizag as executive capital in YSRCP manifesto

Centre never gave relief funds to Tamil Nadu in past, alleges AIADMK

LS polls: Phase 2 turnout reaches 66.7%; both phases see dip since 2019

BJP a 'washing machine' clearly at full spin in Goa, alleges Congress

Modi's 'factory of lies' won't work forever, says Congress chief Kharge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Anurag ThakurLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaElection CommissionCongress

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story