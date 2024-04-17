Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Will abide by party's decision, says Rahul on contesting from Amethi

Will abide by party's decision, says Rahul on contesting from Amethi

In our party, these decisions are taken in the CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting, he stressed

Both Amethi and Wayanad will go to polls on April 26 | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ghaziabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 12:19 PM IST
Amid intense speculation over whether he would contest the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he would abide by his party's decision on it.

Gandhi made the remarks at a joint press conference here with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Asked whether he would contest from Amethi besides Wayanad, Gandhi said, "On Amethi, the party will decide. Whatever order I get, I will abide by that."

"In our party, these decisions are taken in the CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting," he stressed.

Both Amethi and Wayanad will go to polls on April 26.

There is speculation that besides his declared seat of Wayanad in Kerala, Gandhi might also contest the Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, a seat he represented for three straight terms earlier, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Rae Bareli, a seat that was previously held by her mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Both seats are considered bastions of the Gandhi family and the local units of the Congress have demanded that the two scions of the family contest from there.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

