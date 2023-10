The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its candidates for Guna and Vidisha Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. With this, the ruling BJP has declared its candidates for all the 230 seats in the state, where the Assembly polls are scheduled on November 17. The BJP has fielded Pannalal Shakya from Guna and Mukesh Tandon from Vidisha Assembly seats.



भारतीय जनता पार्टी की केन्द्रीय चुनाव समिति ने मध्य प्रदेश में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव - 2023 के लिए निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की। — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) October 29, 2023



Mukesh Tandon is considered close to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, party sources told news agency PTI. In the 2018 Assembly polls, Tandon lost to Congress candidate Shashank Bhargava from Vidisha.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan contested the 2013 assembly polls from Vidisha and Budhni and won both the seats. However, Shivraj Chouhan later resigned from Vidisha to retain the Budhni Assembly seat. Both the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress have announced their candidates for all the 230 Assembly seats in the state.

The saffron party has fielded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from the Bundhni constituency, Narendra Singh Tomar from the Dimani constituency, and General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya from the Indore-1 constituency for the upcoming polls. However, the BJP has dropped sitting Indore-3 MLA and stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya and fielded Rakesh Golu Shukla from the Indore-3 seat.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly election will be held in a single phase on November 17 to elect all 230 members of the Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.