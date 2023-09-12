BJP CEC to meet tomorrow to discuss Madhya Pradesh candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting tomorrow to discuss candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly election.

The meeting will include senior party leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as other election committee members.

According to sources, discussions about the candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections may take place in the meeting.

Earlier on August 17, the BJP had released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, revealing the names of 39 candidates. Meanwhile, preparations for the second list are underway, and it is estimated that it may include names of 50-60 candidates, party sources said.

The earlier plan was to release the second list by September 5, but this date has now been extended, sources said.

Five states will hold state assembly elections in December. In light of this, the BJP is advancing with a comprehensive strategy. All seats in these electoral states have been categorised into A, B, C, and D.

Category A includes seats where the party has consistently performed well. Category B includes seats with a mixed track record of BJP victories and losses, while Category C represents seats where the party is relatively weaker. In contrast, Category D seats have seen continuous BJP defeats in the last three elections.

2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election

The Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled to be held later this year.

In 2018, after the state legislative polls, the Congress formed the government with Kamal Nath becoming the chief minister.

In 2020, 22 MLAs along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the Congress, thus leading to a political pandemonium in the state. As a result, the Congress government collapsed in the state, and the BJP came to power with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister.