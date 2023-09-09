Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

The AAP has become the third political party, following the BJP and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), to release its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls

BS Web Team New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

On Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the first list of 10 candidates, including nominees for two seats in the Bhopal district currently held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

With this announcement, the AAP has become the third political party, following the BJP and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), to release its first list of candidates for the year-end polls, the date of which has yet to be decided.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit had earlier announced it would field candidates in all the 230 assembly seats in the BJP-ruled state.

AAP's candidate list

The list includes candidates from Bhopal district's Govindpura seat, Sajjan Singh Parmar, and Dr Ravikant Dwivedi from Huzur in the state capital.


Both Govindpura and Huzur segments are currently represented by BJP MLAs Krishna Gaur and Rameshwar Sharma, respectively.

The list also includes the names of candidates from Sewda (Sanjay Dubey), Dimani (Surendra Singh) Tomar, Morena (Ramesh Upadhyay), Petlawad-ST (Komal Damor), Sirmour (Sarita Pandey), Sironj (IS Morya), Churhat (Anendra Govind Mishra "Rajan") and Maharajpur (Ram Ji Patel).

Also Read: MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

AAP's ten guarantees for Madhya Pradesh polls
Earlier, Kejriwal announced the AAP's ten guarantees for the state assembly elections, including free electricity, permanent jobs, Rs 3,000 allowance to unemployed youth, etc.


"We will give free electricity and all the pending bills of electricity will also be waived off. We will give permanent jobs to teachers to improve education in MP. Teachers will not be asked to do any work other than education," Kejriwal said.

"All the medical tests, treatment and medicine will be given free of cost in MP. All the treatment of every resident of Madhya Pradesh will be free. We will build better government hospitals than private hospitals," he said.

"Rs 3,000 per month will be given to the unemployed youth. We will also give employment to every unemployed person in Madhya Pradesh. No bribe will be taken in government jobs," the Delhi CM said.

He added, "We will stop corruption, will start a toll-free number to provide home services, scheme to conduct pilgrimage for the elderly and Samman Nidhi of Rs 1 crore to the martyrs."

Also Read

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Date, schedule, seats, opinion polls

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: All you need to know about BJP's outreach programme

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

7 booked for attack on BJP Yatra in MP; Minister claims Cong association

Grassroot leaders leaving BJP: Digvijaya Singh's jibe at Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Rajnath Singh calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

Election Commission team visits Bhopal to review preparations for MP polls

Topics :Arvind KejriwalMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh policeElection newsElections in IndiaAAPAam Aadmi PartyBS Web ReportsAssembly electionsindian politics

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story