AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

With this announcement, the AAP has become the third political party, following the BJP and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), to release its first list of candidates for the year-end polls, the date of which has yet to be decided.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit had earlier announced it would field candidates in all the 230 assembly seats in the BJP-ruled state.

AAP's candidate list

The list includes candidates from Bhopal district's Govindpura seat, Sajjan Singh Parmar, and Dr Ravikant Dwivedi from Huzur in the state capital.

Our first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023.



Many congratulations to all our candidates, and best wishes for the campaign.#MPMaangeKejriwal — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 8, 2023

Both Govindpura and Huzur segments are currently represented by BJP MLAs Krishna Gaur and Rameshwar Sharma, respectively.





The list also includes the names of candidates from Sewda (Sanjay Dubey), Dimani (Surendra Singh) Tomar, Morena (Ramesh Upadhyay), Petlawad-ST (Komal Damor), Sirmour (Sarita Pandey), Sironj (IS Morya), Churhat (Anendra Govind Mishra "Rajan") and Maharajpur (Ram Ji Patel).

AAP's ten guarantees for Madhya Pradesh polls Earlier, Kejriwal announced the AAP's ten guarantees for the state assembly elections, including free electricity, permanent jobs, Rs 3,000 allowance to unemployed youth, etc.

"We will give free electricity and all the pending bills of electricity will also be waived off. We will give permanent jobs to teachers to improve education in MP. Teachers will not be asked to do any work other than education," Kejriwal said.

"All the medical tests, treatment and medicine will be given free of cost in MP. All the treatment of every resident of Madhya Pradesh will be free. We will build better government hospitals than private hospitals," he said.

"Rs 3,000 per month will be given to the unemployed youth. We will also give employment to every unemployed person in Madhya Pradesh. No bribe will be taken in government jobs," the Delhi CM said.

He added, "We will stop corruption, will start a toll-free number to provide home services, scheme to conduct pilgrimage for the elderly and Samman Nidhi of Rs 1 crore to the martyrs."