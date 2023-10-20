Cong announces 229 candidates for MP poll, Rajasthan list faces discontent

The Congress late Thursday night released a list of 88 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, denying tickets to five sitting legislators, fielding 99 who are below 50 years of age, and accommodating five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who joined it in recent months, including Deepak Joshi, son of former chief minister and Jana Sangh leader Kailash Joshi.

The Congress has now announced 229 candidates for the 230-seat MP assembly, with the state scheduled to vote on 17 November. Interestingly, the BJP was first off the blocks in releasing its first list of 39 candidates for the MP assembly polls on 17 August, more than a month and a half before the Election Commission announced the election schedule on 9 October. However, despite fielding seven Lok Sabha MPs, including three Union ministers, the BJP has only named 136 candidates, yet to release 94 names in a state where it faces an 18-year-long anti-incumbency.

The Congress still needs to release the name of its candidate for one seat, that of the Amla assembly constituency in Betul, where it wants bureaucrat Nisha Bangre to contest. She resigned from her service recently, which the government has yet to accept, and Bangre is awaiting the High Court's decision. Deepak Joshi, a former minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, will not contest from his family stronghold of Bagli but from Khategaon.

The Congress has denied tickets to six sitting legislators. However, in the case of the Bhopal seat, it has fielded Atif Akil, son of the ailing sitting legislator Arif Aqueel. The party also changed candidates announced on three seats—Pichhore, Datia and Gotegaon. In Datia, it changed its candidate, Awadhesh Nayak, who had recently quit the BJP to join the Congress, against BJP leader and state home minister Narottam Mishra. The Congress has now decided to field Rajendra Bharati. In Gotegaon, the Congress restored the party candidature to former assembly speaker NP Prajapati after initially denying him the ticket.

The Congress has fielded Rajendra Singh Tomar against Union agriculture minister and BJP's Dimni candidate Narendra Singh Tomar. Congress sources said the party has fielded 30 women, or 13 per cent of the total seats, 62 from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 34 Scheduled Castes and 48 Scheduled Tribes. Four Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti Sangathan members will contest on Congress tickets, including its chief and sitting legislator from Manawar, Hiralal Alawa.

The Congress has yet to announce any candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls amid reports of friction between camps within the party and the central leadership objecting to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's push to field all his sitting ministers and loyalists, such as Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, whom the party's central leadership had show-caused last year.

The BJP announced 41 of the 200 candidates for Rajasthan on 9 October. Sources said that discontent within the party because of the denial of tickets to sitting legislators considered close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and other reasons, has delayed declaring the rest of the candidates. The voting in Rajasthan is on 25 November.

The BJP and Congress have announced nearly all their candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls on 7 November and 17 November.