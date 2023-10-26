Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Kamal Nath files nomination from Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Former Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre, whose resignation was accepted recently, on Thursday arrived at the residence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Chhindwara to hold discussions on a possible ticket to contest elections in the forthcoming state Assembly elections.
Ahead of the meeting with Nath, Bangre told news agency ANI that she was expectating the Congress to wait for her resignation to be accepted before naming the candidates of all seats. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Madhya Pradesh for three days from October 28 on a visit aimed at toning up the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s election machinery and ironing out any irritants ahead of the November 17 Assembly polls as the party pulls out all the stops to fend off the challenge from the Congress.
On the other hand, BJP MLA and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra sparked a row after insinuating that party colleague and BJP MP Hema Malini was “made to dance” at a cultural program in Datia.
Mishra was accused of insulting women after he highlighted that he had brought “development at such a level in Datia that not only cultural programs were organised, but even Hema Malini was made to dance.”
Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya took a swipe at the Congress, alleging that the Opposition party was collecting money from poll aspirants in Madhya Pradesh and also returning the amount to those who failed to get the candidature.
"Tickets are being sold there. A person who pays the highest price gets the ticket. That's why many people have given money and taken it back. I have received information that such honesty exists in the Congress that money has been refunded to those people who failed to get tickets," Vijayvargiya said.
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra landed himself in a fresh controversy and was accused of insulting women after he used BJP MP Hema Malini's name during a public event in Datia.
Speaking in Hindi, Mishra, in front of the masses, referred to Hema Malini and said, he had brought "development at such a level in Datia that not only cultural programs were organised, but even Hema Malini was made to dance."
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath will file his nomination from Chhindwara Assembly constituency today.
Nath will first offer prayers at Shri Ram Temple and Badi Mata Temple in Chhoti Bazar and then at the ancient Ram temple at Shyam Talkies, before reaching the collectorate with his followers in a huge rally. Thereafter, he will address a public meeting at Chhindwara.
National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kailash Vijayvargiya took a jibe at the Congress party over replacing the candidates in four assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh saying 'saudebaazi' is happening daily in the Congress.
"In Congress, 'saudebaazi' is happening daily. In tickets [for upcoming elections], they are doing 'saudebaazi'. They are also afraid of who can lose the election and who can win, that's why they are changing the ticket. Overall there is instability in Congress and Congress people are saying that within the party there is corruption," Vijayvargiya said.
Ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released its report in which it revealed that the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly sat for an average of only 16 days per year, with a high of 26 sittings in 2019, while it managed only four sittings in 2020.
ADR is a non-profit organisation, which discloses the criminal, financial, and educational background of the candidates contesting elections.