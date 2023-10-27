MP polls LIVE: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for state elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Friday, for the second time in a week and fourth in less than a month. He was in Gwalior five days ago. The prime minister will land in the poll-bound state around 1:45 pm. He will reach Chitrakoot in Satna district and participate in various functions at the Shri Sadguru Seva Trust.
The Janata Dal (United) has released the second list of five candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The five candidates are Sitaram Ahirwar from Narayawali, Pramod Kumar Mehra from Gotegaon, Pankaj Maurya from Bahoriband, Sanjay Jain from Jabalpur North, Vijay Kumar Patel from Balaghat. The JD(U) is the third constituent of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to go it alone in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party too had announced their candidates for the election.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that his party and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are in principle fighting together in the country over issues like unemployment, corruption and inflation, and that their DNA for the Constitution and the nation is the same.
Surjewala’s remarks came amid public discord between the Congress and SP over seat-sharing for next month’s Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. Both parties are partners in the Opposition bloc INDIA.
BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh elections
BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for Madhya Pradesh elections
Chitrakoot has always inspired me, says PM Modi
Morphed video shows BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya as Ravan, case registered
The Indore police on Friday registered an FIR over a morphed video purportedly projecting BJP candidate for Madhya Pradesh polls Kailash Vijayvargiya as Ravan and his Congress rival as Lord Ram, a day after a non-cognisable offence was registered in the city over the same matter.
Vijayvargiya is the BJP candidate from the Indore-1 constituency for the November 17 MP assembly elections. He is pitted against sitting legislator and Congress leader Sanjay Shukla.
PM Modi addresses rally in MP's Chitrakoot | Watch
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar files nomination from Dimani
Watch | PM Modi offers prayers at temple in MP’s Chitrakoot
Kamal Nath, wife own assets worth over Rs 134 crore
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath filed his nomination from Chhindwara Assembly seat on Thursday. According to his poll affidavit, Nath and his wife own movable and non-movable assets worth Rs 134.09 crore.
Kamal Nath owns asset worth Rs 71.58 crore while his wife owns around 62.52 crore.
Punjab CM Mann promises free power, mohalla clinics in poll-bound MP
Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday campaigned in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates for the Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing people during a road show, Mann said that like Delhi and Punjab, “we will deliver in Madhya Pradesh too, after our government is formed here”.
“People of MP will be given free electricity. We will build mohalla clinics for free treatment and build good government schools for the education of your children,” he said.
Consider yourself ‘Shivraj’ and ensure my victory: MP CM tells Budhni voters
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday began his poll campaign from his traditional Budhni seat by urging people to consider themselves as “Shivraj” and ensure his victory on the basis of welfare works he has done in his political career that started from Baktara in the constituency.
"This is my birthplace, workplace, holy land as well as motherland," an emotional Chouhan said.
“I have not arrived here to give a speech but to tell you that you all are contesting the polls here by becoming Shivraj. You ensure my victory from here and I will ensure the party’s victory in the rest of the state,” said Chouhan.
MP polls: JD(U) announces second list of five candidates
PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today
The BJP leaders' election campaigning is in full swing as the five-state Assembly elections near. Leading the cadre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot today. The Prime Minister will also participate in multiple programmes at Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust.