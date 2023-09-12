Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

The Congress party will also hold the meeting of the screening committee today to decide on the list of candidates, party sources said

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections, a meeting of Congress observers for all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state is underway at the residence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Bhopal.

The party's general secretary K C Venugopal chaired the meeting.


The Congress party will also hold the screening committee meeting today to decide on the list of candidates, party sources said.

The meeting at the Congress War room in New Delhi will be attended by Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Kamal Nath, AICC Incharge of MP, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Screening Committee Chairman of MP, Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Digvijaya Singh and other senior leaders of state Congress unit along with other members of screening committee and co-Incharges of All India Congress Committee (AICC) will be present at the meeting, they said.

Congress gears up for state polls

With just months to go for the polls, Congress has stepped up its electoral preparedness in the state.

The grand old party has also announced a slew of promises ahead of the election in the state. They are:

1. To slash the electricity rates by 50 per cent up to 200 units, while up to 100 units will be free of cost

2. A monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women under Nari Samman Yojana

3. To implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) along the lines of other Congress-ruled states, including Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan

4. To ensure the availability of gas cylinders at a subsidised price of Rs 500

5. To waive off farmers' loans

6. To provide 12 hours of electricity per day for irrigation

7. Reducing the input cost of the farming process

8. No electricity bill for using motor pumps up to five horsepower and the remaining electricity bill of farmers will also be waived off

9. To take back all the cases imposed against farmers during the protests.

2023 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where assembly elections are to be held later this year to elect 230 members of the state. MP is the only state where the BJP is holding on to power.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 seats and BJP got 109 seats.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the chief minister.
 
(With agency input)

