MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Eyeing the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh , the Congress party will take out seven 'Jan Aakrosh Yatras' in seven different regions, reported the Hindustan Times (HT), citing party officials. The yatras will begin on September 15.





Commenting on the yatra, Congress MLA and head of the Congress Campaign Committee Kantilal Bhuria said the yatras are being organised to inform the people about unemployment, corruption, and atrocities against the tribals and Dalits in the state by the ruling BJP government.



The Jan Aakrosh Yatra is being organised to counter the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, party officials told HT.

"These yatras will bring to light many corruption issues ranging from the village to the state level. We will also bring up the issue of inflation and false promises [made by the BJP]," Bhuria said.

Seven Congress leaders, including Kantilal Bhuria from Mahakaushal, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Dr Govind Singh from Gwalior Chambal, Jitu Patwari from Malwa, Ajay Singh Rahul from Bundelkhand, Arun Yadav from Nimad, Suresh Pachauri from Narmadapuram, and Kamleswar Patel from Vindhya, will lead the seven yatras.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath and other national leaders will also address the yatras.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the Congress' yatras, and said, "BJP is getting people's love, blessings and support. Those who get love will take out Jan Aashirwad Yatra for blessings. Those who are receiving anger, will only take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra."

On Thursday, the chief minister performed Bhoomi Pujan for the Karyakarta Mahakumbh to be held on September 25 at Bhopal's Jamboree ground. All five Jan Ashirwad Yatras of the BJP will conclude here.