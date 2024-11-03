Athawale dismisses rift in Mahayuti, backs Sena's Sarvankar for Mahim seat

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday denied reports of a rift in the ruling Mahayuti over the Mahim assembly constituency in Mumbai, which will see MNS leader Amit Thackarey taken on Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar.

The RPI (A) chief said three-time sitting MLA Sarvankar is a stronger candidate than Amit Thackeray, whose only qualification is that he is the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) is an ally of the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena.

Amit Thackeray is making his electoral debut, while Sarvankar is seeking re-election from Mahim. The Shiv Sena leader has asserted that he will not withdraw from the fray, even as the BJP has expressed keenness to back the MNS candidate.

Talking to PTI, Athwale said, "The Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial and Indu Mill come under the Mahim constituency, and I don't think it is good to pressurise Sarvankar. He is the sitting MLA and a stronger candidate than Amit Thackeray, and he will win." While refusing to comment on the BJP's show of support for the MNS candidate, he said Sarvankar was the Mahayuti official's candidate.

"Amit Thackeray has not done any work in the constituency, and his only qualification is that he is Raj Thackeray's son. He has just entered politics and has a lot to do in the future," Athawale said.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23. Mumbai accounts for 36 assembly segments. November 4 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.

Asked about the possibility of rebel candidates hurting the alliance in different constituencies, the Union minister said, "Whenever rebels contest elections, it hurts. It affected the Congress in Haryana. I think tomorrow 99 per cent of the rebels will withdraw. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders are meeting with these candidates.