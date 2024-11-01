Maharashtra polls: 50 rebels in fray; Mahayuti, MVA rush to contain fallout

With the deadline for filing nominations in Maharashtra recently closed on October 29, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are facing an urgent challenge. Approximately 50 candidates denied party tickets have entered the fray as Independents, a move that could potentially split the vote share of both alliances and tilt the balance in favour of rival candidates.

Maharashtra polls: Rebel candidates complicate the race

A notable majority of the 50 rebel candidates are aligned with the Mahayuti. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the highest number of rebels, with 19 party members running independently. They are followed by 16 from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ’s faction of the Shiv Sena and one from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Within the MVA, most rebels are from the Congress, with 10 dissidents, while the remaining are with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). In addition to these Independent candidates, alliance members have filed nominations in key constituencies, creating further challenges for party unity.

Maharashtra elections 2024: Family dynamics

In some cases, discontented party members have enlisted family members as candidates, intensifying the divisions within each alliance. As competition mounts, both Mahayuti and MVA leaders recognise that these rifts may prove critical, especially in closely contested seats.

All parties involved are racing against the Election Commission's November 4 deadline, working to persuade rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis expressed optimism, stating, “We are a big party and we have many leaders who aspired to contest. But in coalition, we have certain limits and we cannot accommodate everyone. But we will speak to them (rebels) and convince them. We are sure that they will understand and withdraw their nominations.”

Maharashtra polls 2024: Internal rivalries in key constituencies

Within Mahayuti, nine Shiv Sena rebels under CM Shinde’s faction are challenging BJP candidates in seats like Airoli in Navi Mumbai and Andheri East in Mumbai. Similarly, as many as 10 BJP members are contesting seats assigned to the Shiv Sena, including Alibaug, Karjat, and Buldhana. BJP candidates are also facing resistance from within nine seats reserved for the NCP, while Shiv Sena dissidents are challenging in seven seats held by Ajit Pawar’s faction.

In the MVA, the Congress faces opposition from its own members in constituencies such as Kopri Pachpakhadi and Byculla. The Sena (UBT) faction has rebels in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Versova, with additional challengers in Mehkar, Buldhana district.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Full election schedule

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to take place in a single phase on November 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

>Date of issue of gazette notification: October 22

>Last date for making nominations: October 29

>Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 30

>Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 4

>Date of polling: November 20

>Date of counting of votes: November 23

>Date before which elections will be completed: November 25