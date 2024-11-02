Police vehicles used to provide financial aid to ruling parties: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged that police vehicles are being used to provide financial assistance to the candidates of the ruling parties in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly polls.

Addressing reporters at his residence Govindbag here, the former Union minister said he wanted to speak more on the issue publicly but is refraining from doing so as this would hurt the officials who have shared the information with him. Pawar's grandnephews and his party's candidates Yugendra Pawar (Baramati) and Rohit Pawar (Karjat-Jamkhed) were also present at the press conference.

The extended Pawar family meets at Govindbag every year, but this year Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his family were missing. "We have come to know from many districts, from officials that candidates from the ruling parties are getting financial assistance for polls, that police vehicles are being used. Officials of the police department have also said that," Pawar claimed.

The former Union minister said the peculiarity of the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation is that its leaders send A and B forms through aircraft. He was referring to the A and B forms which are mandatory for official candidates of any party after reports emerged that Shinde sent the A and B forms using aircraft.