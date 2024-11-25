Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda calls Maharashtra polls outcome "astonishing"

Of 288 assembly constituencies, Mahayuti secured 230 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Maharashtra

MVA will reflect upon the reasons for the defeat but questions are raised about the fairness of the election process: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
A day after the Mahayuti alliance clinched a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Congress MP Deepender Hooda raised questions on the fairness of the election process as the results are "astonishing"

"The results of Maharashtra Assembly elections are astonishing...MVA will reflect upon the reasons for the defeat but questions are raised about the fairness of the election process...I extend best wishes to the new government of Maharashtra and in Jharkhand, the government of INDIA alliance is formed and I extend best wishes to Hemant Soren...," said Hooda while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, labelling similar allegations NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad expressed disappointment over the results, saying that it was "unexpected."

"The results are unexpected. We have to accept them, but it is difficult because the ground reality was completely different," Awhad told ANI.

Of 288 assembly constituencies, Mahayuti secured 230 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Maharashtra.

In Maharashtra, the BJP won 132 seats while its allies- the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 132 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

