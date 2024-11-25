Eknath Shinde thanks 'Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries for support in polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met with beneficiaries of 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, where he expressed his gratitude to them for the historic win of the Mahayuti alliance in assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering, CM Shinde said that the government will soon increase the amount to Rs 2100 as promised.

"I am with you all, I thank all Majhi Ladki Bahin for electing me. You all chose Mahayuti, as we promised we will be giving Rs 2100 to all my sisters. This government is yours and you choose this government again. I feel blessed you all came here and gave me blessings. This is a common people's government and we are working for the growth of Maharashtra," he said.

In the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, the ruling Mahayuti alliance secured 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP won 132 seats, its allies in Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) won 57 seats, and the NCP (led by Ajit Pawar) won 41 seats.

On Saturday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also credited the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for Mahayuti's success in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Some of the schemes like Ladki Bahin yojana have played a major role in our victory...I want to thank my voters for once again giving me this responsibility. I will continue working for the development of the state for the next five years," Ajit Pawar told reporters here.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also underlined the scheme's role in securing Mahayuti's win.

More From This Section

"The reason for the victory is the development role of PM Modi in 'sabka saath sabka vikas' and the decisions taken by the Maharashtra government in the last 2.5 years. A lot of those decisions were anyway great, but the Ladki Bahin (yojana) decision was revolutionary," Athawale told ANI.

The 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' was launched by the Maharashtra state government to provide financial assistance and empowerment to women in the state.

Under this scheme, eligible women receive Rs 1500 per month. However, the Mahayuti alliance has promised to increase this amount to Rs 2100.