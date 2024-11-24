Shiv Sena MLAs feel Eknath Shinde should continue as CM: Deepak Kesarkar

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 out of 288 seats in the state elections

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Shiv Sena MLAs feel Eknath Shinde should continue to work as the chief minister of Maharashtra, state minister and party leader Deepak Kesarkar said on Sunday.

A day after the Mahayuti coalition of which Shiv Sena is a constituent scored a stupendous victory in the state assembly polls, Kesarkar met Shinde at the latter's residence in Mumbai.

"Shiv Sena MLAs feel Shinde should continue in the post because under his leadership the Mahayuti worked very well and performed spectacularly in polls," Kesarkar told reporters.

He, however, added that Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP) will take a unanimous decision on the CM issue.

"Whatever may be the decision, it will be in the interest of Maharashtra," said Kesarkar, who won another term from the Sawantwadi constituency.

Speculation regarding the chief minister's post started doing rounds after the BJP led by Fadnavis won the highest 132 out of 288 seats in the state elections. Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats.

Fadnavis on Saturday denied any dispute over the chief minister's post, saying leaders of Mahayuti will decide on the issue together.

On Sunday, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Fadnavis.

"Leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state," he said.

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

