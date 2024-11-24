Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra's next CM to be decided by Mahayuti, BJP leaders: Bawankule

Maharashtra's next CM to be decided by Mahayuti, BJP leaders: Bawankule

The BJP-led Mahayuti, which also comprises the Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Saturday retained power in the state by bagging 230 of the 288 assembly

BJP, Maharashtra
BJP, Maharashtra (PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said the Mahayuti leaders and BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state.

Bawankule also said the people of Maharashtra have rejected the Congress, noting that its state unit chief Nana Patole won by a margin of just around 200 votes.

The BJP-led Mahayuti, which also comprises the Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Saturday retained power in the state by bagging 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats.

Bawankule here said all sections of the society supported the BJP in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

On the issue of the next CM of the state, he said the Mahayuti leaders and the BJP leadership will decide on it.

More From This Section

Cong's Maharashtra poll performance shocking, worst-ever: Prithviraj Chavan

Too close: Victory margin lowest at 162 for AIMIM candidate, 208 for Patole

Maharashtra rejected appeasement politics: Piyush Goyal after Mahayuti win

Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction defeats Uddhav's outfit in 36 constituencies

NCP vs NCP: Ajit's faction defeats rival Sharad Pawar's party in 29 seats

He also said the Congress' lies were to blame for no party getting enough seats to stake claim for the post of leader of opposition in assembly.

The Mahayuti's landslide in Maharashtra will leave the state assembly without a leader of opposition as no party outside the ruling alliance has been able to get the mandatory minimum 29 seats.

Bawankule also said the Maharashtra BJP will begin a drive to enroll 1.51 crore new primary members.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Congress demands discussion on Adani as all-party meet ahead of winter session begins

Sule must apologise for fielding Yugendra against Ajit Pawar: NCP

Cong face with clean image, Prithviraj Chavan gets shock defeat in polls

Ex-CJI Chandrachud removed fear of law from political defectors: Raut

Ajit Pawar steps out of uncle's shadow, retains power in Baramati

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsShiv SenaBJP

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story