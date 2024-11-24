LIVE news: PM Modi to address 116th episode of his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 116th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' today at 11 am on Akashvani. After the historic victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections, PM Modi might speak on the issues concerning the nation including the rising levels of pollution in the National Capital Region. In his last address, PM Modi had shared insights on 'digital arrest' asking the public to be cautious of such frauds. Earlier, India had rejected the new climate finance package of just $300 billion annually by 2035 for the Global South at the UN climate conference. The $ 300 billion figure is a far cry from the $1.3 trillion the Global South has been demanding over the past three years of talks to tackle climate change. Making a statement on behalf of India, Chandni Raina, Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, said they were not allowed to speak before the adoption of the deal, undermining their trust in the process. "In continuation of several such incidents of not following inclusivity, not respecting country positions," she said. "The goal is too little, too distant," Raina said, asserting that it is set for 2035, which is too far away. "Estimates tell us that we need at least $1.3 trillion per year by 2030," she added. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR continues to 'choke' as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category this morning. The AQI was recorded at 412 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin at 4 pm. Delhi stood as the worst polluted city in the country. A thick layer of smog engulfed the Akshardham Temple and surrounding areas as the air quality deteriorated. AQI in Anand Vihar is at 473.