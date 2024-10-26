Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 23 candidates

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress releases 2nd list of 23 candidates

The Congress declared 48 candidates in its first list; with this list, the Congress has now announced 71 candidates

Congress, Congress flag
Congress flag (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 12:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Saturday released its second list of 23 candidates for the November 10 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The list came after the party's Central Election Committee met and discussed the names of the candidates for the polls.

The Congress declared 48 candidates in its first list. With this list, the Congress has now announced 71 candidates.

The opposition party had retained 25 incumbent MLAs in its first list of nominees.

The Congress has also asserted that there were no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and the final seat-sharing arrangement among its constituents will be out by Saturday evening.

Speaking to reporters after the CEC meeting on Friday, party leader Ramesh Chennithala said the Congress CEC held a discussion on the remaining seats of Maharashtra.

More From This Section

PM Modi may address 12 public rallies in Maha ahead of polls: Bawankule

Maharashtra polls: Zeeshan Siddique, two former BJP MPs on NCP's 2nd list

Former BJP leaders Nishikant Bhosale Patil, Sanjaykaka Patil join NCP

Mahayuti leaders hold meeting with Amit Shah for Maharashtra seat-sharing

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress releases 1st list of 48 candidates

"The MVA is contesting unitedly and we have no differences," Chennithala, who is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Maharashtra, said.

"We will fight together to realise the dreams of the people of Maharashtra. We are confident that MVA will form the government. People are ready to throw out this corrupt government," Chennithala said.

PCC chief Nana Patole said the MVA will perform better in the Assembly polls than in the Lok Sabha polls, and the MVA will form a full majority government.

"We, the MVA, are all set to sweep the upcoming assembly elections," Venugopal said in a post on X after the deliberations.

He also shared pictures of the CEC meeting on the microblogging platform.

The Congress announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Maharashtra polls on Thursday, fielding Patole from Sakoli, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar from Brahmapuri.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra polls: Cong dismisses rift in MVA, says problem is in Mahayuti

Maharashtra polls: I will get elected by good margin, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra polls: Fadnavis declares movable, immovable assets of Rs 13 cr

Maharashtra polls: Rs 52 cr worth assets seized within 24 hrs of MCC

Zeeshan Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP, to contest from Bandra East

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsCongressMaharashtraAssembly elections

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story