Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress releases 1st list of 48 candidates

The Congress on Thursday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief Nana Patole from Sakoli, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar from Brahmapuri.

The opposition party also fielded former ministers Nitin Raut and Balasaheb Thorat from Nagpur North and Sangamner respectively, Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad from Dharavi, Amit Deshmukh from Latur City and Dheeraj Deshmukh from Latur Rural.

Mohammad Aarif Naseem Khan has been fielded from Chandivali, Aslam Sheikh from Malad West, Ranjit Kamble from Deoli and Vikas Thakre from Nagpur West.

The list comes a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) announced that they will contest 85 seats each in the November 20 polls.

However, deliberations to seal a final pact are still underway. The three allies are discussing the sharing of the remaining 33 seats of the total 288 among themselves and smaller parties.

Addressing a press conference here in the evening, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said a consensus has been reached on 270 of the 288 seats.

"We will include the Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. The MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut said.

Patole said the remaining seats will be given to smaller parties.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23, a day before the current Maharashtra Assembly completes its term.