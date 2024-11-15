Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

The MCC is a set of guidelines drafted by the EC that outlines how political parties and candidates must conduct themselves during election campaigning and polling

Seizures were made to stop any inducement of voters in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
The Election Commission has received 6,382 complaints related to model code violations in Maharashtra in the past month and has resolved all but one, while agencies under it have seized cash and goods worth more than Rs 536 crore.

These complaints were filed through the cVIGIL app of the poll panel between October 15, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force with the announcement of the election schedule, and November 14, said a statement issued by the office of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday.

cVIGIL is a mobile application developed by the EC to enable citizens to report violations of the MCC during elections.

Of the total complaints received in the past month, 6,381 have been resolved by the EC, said the statement.

Once a complaint is filed, the relevant team investigates and takes appropriate action, it said.

In an enforcement crackdown since October 15, various state and central agencies have seized assets worth Rs 536.45 crore, which include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, said the statement.

Seizures were made to stop any inducement of voters in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20.

The MCC is a set of guidelines drafted by the EC that outlines how political parties and candidates must conduct themselves during election campaigning and polling.

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

