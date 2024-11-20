WATCH: Voter complains to Akshay Kumar over his donated toilet in Juhu

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Latest News: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was caught off-guard at a polling booth on Wednesday when an elderly voter spoke to him about the poor condition of a public toilet donated by him in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

During his visit to the polling station, an elderly man approached Kumar and raised concerns about the Juhu beach toilet installed by the actor in 2018. He mentioned that the toilets were in poor condition due to rust and that no one had been maintaining them.

“I’ve been taking care of them for the past four years,” he told the actor, who promised to speak with local authorities about the issue.

“I will raise the matter with the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and inform them,” Kumar said. “You just donate the toilet, and I will get it installed,” the elderly man told Kumar, who then laughed and replied: “I have already sponsored it. I will now ask the BMC to get it fixed and maintain it.”

The elderly man was referring to the portable toilet donated by Kumar following the release of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which also starred actor Bhumi Pednekar. Kumar bore all the expenses for the setup, which cost Rs 10 lakh, as confirmed by Prashant Gaikwad, the municipal commissioner of K-ward.

Kumar was the first voter to reach the polling booth. Voting for all 288 constituencies in Maharashtra is underway, with results scheduled to be announced on Saturday (November 23).

Many prominent film stars were seen casting their votes at various polling stations in Mumbai, urging people to exercise their franchise rights. Maharashtra is witnessing a slow pace of polling, with just 32 per cent voter turnout recorded by 1 pm. Mumbai city logged a 27.73 per cent voting rate by that time.