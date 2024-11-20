EC must check irregularities in inclusion of names in voters' list: Gadkari

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EC must make the process leak-proof to ensure that all voters have their rightful opportunity to exercise their franchise, Gadkari added

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to address issues in the voter enrolment process, citing irregularities in the inclusion of names in the voters' list.

The Maharashtra assembly polls were underway from 7 am on Wednesday.  Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Voting Live

Gadkari cast his vote in Nagpur city located in the state's Vidarbha region.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Gadkari said, "Some names of the people who have passed away are still in the voters' list, while names of those who have filled the forms for enrolment are missing. The EC should take serious cognisance of this and review its methods for including names in the voter list."  The current system was causing disappointment to many people, he said.

"The system is not appropriate, and several people have expressed their disappointment to me. The EC must make the process leak-proof to ensure that all voters have their rightful opportunity to exercise their franchise," he said.

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

