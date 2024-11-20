Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday denied all allegations of distributing cash to influence voters, branding the claims as baseless and politically motivated. He said it would be ‘stupid’ to distribute money at a place owned by ‘Opposition parties’.

“The Vivanta Hotel (at Virar in Palghar) is owned by the Thakurs. I am not stupid to go to their hotel and distribute money there,” Tawde told reporters. He said he was “having a casual chat with party workers,” and that he was “not campaigning”.

He also said, “BJP people are no longer stupid to distribute money in a hotel owned by Opposition parties. They should realise this much.”

What are the accusations against Vinod Tawde?

The accusations were first raised by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Hitendra Thakur, who alleged that Tawde distributed Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar, Palghar district, to woo voters. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also claimed a bag containing Rs 5 crore in cash was recovered from Tawde at the same location.

Election officials later reported that they had recovered Rs 9.93 lakh from hotel rooms during a raid. The Vivanta Hotel, where the incident allegedly took place, is owned by the Thakur family of the BVA.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate demanded an explanation from Tawde, questioning his presence at the Virar hotel and the alleged cash recovery.

More From This Section

Tawde has responded with a jibe at Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule, saying, “If they have seen Rs 5 crore, they are welcome to deposit it into my bank account.”

Multiple FIRs registered

The controversy led to the filing of two first information reports (FIRs) against Tawde, BJP candidate Rajan Naik, and others for allegedly violating the election code of conduct. A third FIR was lodged against BJP and BVA members for attempting to hold a press conference in Palghar.

Amid the controversy, retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil also accused Congress leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of involvement in a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud. Patil alleged that funds from the fraud were used to finance election campaigns.

BJP defends Tawde

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed the allegations as a ‘planned conspiracy’ to tarnish Tawde’s reputation. He expressed confidence that the Election Commission would exonerate Tawde and urged citizens to vote in large numbers.

Bawankule remarked, “Tawde is being defamed through fabricated claims. The BJP remains focused on its commitment to Maharashtra’s 14 crore (140 million) citizens for the next five years.”

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar led - Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde dismissed the allegations, asserting, “This is false. Tawde had a meeting with party workers, and senior BJP leaders have clarified there was no cash-for-votes activity.” Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction is part of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, of which BJP is also a member.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are being held today in a single phase. State Assembly election results for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be released on Saturday.

[With agency inputs]