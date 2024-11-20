Maharashtra and Jharkhand exit poll results 2024: As polling concludes in Maharashtra and Jharkhand today, all eyes will be on exit polls, which promise to deliver the first insights into the potential outcomes of these crucial elections. The political battles in both states are intense, with high stakes for both ruling and Opposition alliances.

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Updates In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti coalition is locked in a fierce contest with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Meanwhile, Jharkhand sees the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc striving to retain power against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which aims to dislodge the Soren government.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are surveys conducted immediately after voters leave polling booths, offering insights into voter behaviour and likely election outcomes. Although these polls are widely anticipated, they are not the official results and should be viewed as estimates.

Jharkhand Exit Poll 2024 Updates In India, exit polls are released only after all phases of voting are complete, in compliance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines. This ensures that voters are not influenced by early predictions.

Where to watch exit polls

Exit polls for both states will be released after 6 pm on November 20.

Maharashtra: A high-stakes contest

Maharashtra is witnessing a political showdown between two formidable alliances. On one side is the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On the other side is the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP).

Exit polls for Maharashtra will be released after 6 pm on November 20, offering an early glimpse into which alliance might hold the edge.

Jharkhand: Power at play

In Jharkhand, voters participated in the second phase of elections, which covered the remaining 38 constituencies of the 81-member Assembly. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc is aiming to retain control, while the BJP-led NDA is determined to wrest power from the Soren administration.

What to expect from exit polls

Exit polls for both states will provide initial insights into voting patterns and the likely outcomes. However, it is crucial to remember that these are only predictions and not definitive results. The actual results will be declared when votes are officially counted.