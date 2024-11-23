In the Maharashtra Assembly elections , NCP leader Jayant Patil is leading from Islampur constituency with an early vote margin of 4,514. Patil, the Maharashtra president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), has previously held key positions as the state’s finance minister, rural development minister, and home minister.

Maharashtra elections: Representing Islampur since 2009

Patil has been the representative of the Islampur constituency since 2009. In the 2019 Assembly elections in 2019, he secured a significant victory, garnering over 57 per cent of the vote share. In this election, he faces a challenging contest against Nishikant Patil from the opposing NCP faction.

During his tenure in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government, Patil held the cabinet portfolio for water resources.

Maharashtra elections 2024: Jayant Patil

Patil is a civil engineer by profession who entered politics in 1990, contesting his first Maharashtra Assembly election on a Congress ticket from Walwa in Sangli. Since then, he has represented the Walwa-Islampur constituency seven times.

In 1999, Patil joined Sharad Pawar’s NCP, becoming Maharashtra’s youngest finance minister at the age of 39. Known for his financial acumen, he served as finance minister for a decade, presenting the state budget a record 10 times consecutively.

Social work and legacy

Patil is recognised for his social initiatives, particularly for women, farmers, and individuals below the poverty line. Many of his policies continue to benefit the people of Maharashtra. He is the son of the late Congress leader Rajarambapu Patil, who was also a cabinet minister in Maharashtra.

Contributions to Maharashtra’s development

During his tenure as home minister, Patil played a pivotal role in modernising the Maharashtra Police. He was instrumental in establishing ‘Force 1’, a specialised anti-terrorism unit, in the aftermath of the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. Under his leadership, police personnel received better equipment and training, and proposals were passed to install around 5,000 CCTVs across Mumbai.

Patil is credited for introducing e-Panchayats and rural e-banking services, initiatives that brought digital transformation to the state’s rural areas.