Maharashtra results: NDA leads on 153 seats; Opposition on 86- early trends

At 9 am, counting trends showed the Mahayuti-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading on more than 153 of the 288 seats. Meanwhile, the Opposition was ahead on 86 seats

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar togther at an event. (Photo: ANI)
Nisha Anand Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
The ruling Mahayuti alliance versus the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance are at odds as key results of Maharashtra Assembly elections unfold with counting votes underway on Saturday.
 
Mahayuti, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), seeks to return to power by defeating the Opposition coalition of the Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. 

Who is leading in Maharashtra?

The 9 am counting trends showed that the Mahayuti-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was ahead on more than 153 of the 288 seats. Meanwhile, the Opposition was ahead on 86 seats. 
 
At least two exit polls had predicted a comfortable victory for the Mahayuti alliance. However, experts often warn against celebrating the early trends since the counting of votes typically begins with the postal ballots. These are followed by the counting of electronic voting machines. The postal ballot system is a form of early or remote voting technique, which is available to eligible voters who cannot be present on the official voting day.

How early trends shocked Haryana

This is the reason why the final result trend could be very different from the initial estimates, a trend that was observed in the recently held Haryana Assembly elections. In Haryana, the Congress was left stunned after the BJP was able to reverse the early trends, securing a landslide victory for the third time.
 
As of 9 AM, Ajit Pawar's NCP is ahead in the seats of Sinnar, Maval, Vadgaon Sheri, and Phaltan.
 
As of 9 AM, the BJP is ahead in the seats of Armori, Murbad, Wadala, Pen, Satara, and Kankavli.
First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

