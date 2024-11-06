Maharashtra polls: BJP expels 40 rebel leaders for defying party directives

Amid the ongoing disagreement over seat-sharing among Mahayuti coalition partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled 40 leaders and office-bearers across 37 Assembly constituencies for defying party directives.

“Despite holding the office bearer post in Bharatiya Janata Party, you have worked to violate party discipline. Such actions are a breach of party discipline and you are being expelled from the party immediately,” the statement signed by Maharashtra BJP office secretary Mukul Kulkarni mentioned.

The BJP identified 40 expelled leaders, including Ashok Pangarkar from Jalna, Vishal Prabhakar Parab from Sawantwadi, Mayur Kapse from Jalgaon City, Jagdish Gupta from Amravati, and Shrikant Karle from Dhule Rural, among others. Karle had recently submitted his nomination as an Independent candidate in Dhule Rural, days after Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasised efforts to persuade rebels to retract their nominations by November 4.

This decision follows the release of the Mahayuti alliance’s highly anticipated manifesto, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar.

On Tuesday, in Kolhapur North, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde , along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, officially presented the Mahayuti alliance’s manifesto, stressing its commitment to transformative development and a prosperous future for the state. The coalition comprises the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.

The alliance has outlined a ten-point agenda focused on creating a prosperous Maharashtra, promising measures like economic relief for farmers, job opportunities for youth, enhanced safety for women, and improved social security for senior citizens. A central pledge in the manifesto is to expand financial support across various sectors.

The ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, for instance, will raise monthly allowances for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, alongside plans to recruit 25,000 additional police officers to enhance women's safety.

Farmers are set to benefit from a loan waiver and increased annual aid of Rs 15,000 through the ‘Shetkari Sanman Yojna’, along with a 20 per cent Minimum Support Price subsidy. Monthly pensions for senior citizens will also be increased to Rs 2,100, ensuring financial security and dignity in their later years, according to the manifesto.