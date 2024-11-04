CM Shinde lauds Ladki Bahin scheme, terms MVA 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asserted his government is focusing on welfare schemes like 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' to enrich the lives of women and said he intends to increase the monthly aid under the scheme.

Ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Shinde on Sunday also targeted the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi while dubbing it as "Maha Vasooli Aghadi" (alliance for extortion).

The November instalment under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme has already been deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries and the amount for December would also be given soon after the assembly polls, the CM said.

Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are given Rs 1,500 per month as aid.

Shinde was speaking at rallies in Kurla and Andheri East in Mumbai, which kickstarted the Shiv Sena's poll campaign.

The CM said his government was committed to making Mumbai slum-free and ensuring affordable houses for the poor. There has been a transformative change in the infrastructure and health care sectors in the metropolis, he added.

During the rallies for candidates Mangesh Kudalkar (Kurla) and Murji Patel (Andheri East), Shinde highlighted the welfare and development oriented work of the ruling Mahayuti, while alleging the previous Uddhav Thackeray government was about "hafta vasooli" (extortion).

He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the opposition parties were making promises they could not and did not intend to fulfil, citing "failed assurances" of the grand old party in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

"Our government delivers results. It is not focussed on just social media announcements," he said while showcasing the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The CM said he intended to increase the monthly aid under the scheme.

"If launching such schemes is a crime, I am ready to commit such crimes a thousand times. The Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue as part of our vision for a safe and empowered future for women," he said.

The CM said his government had struck a fine balance between welfare schemes and development projects.

"If we can work so much in two-and-half years, imagine how much we will work in five years," he told the impressive gathering while seeking a renewed mandate.

"We will give the poor affordable homes. Don't the poor have the right to a house in Mumbai? Can't the son of a poor farmer be CM? Or only those born with a silver spoon can become CM?" he asked in a veiled attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Mahayuti government had distributed Rs 350 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and one lakh persons benefitted due to this, he said, and asked the gathering to "teach a lesson to those who call your benefits 'revdis' (freebies)".

Attacking the opposition for running down the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' and even going to court to stall it, Shinde asked the gathering to be careful of these "evil brothers".

"The earlier CM did not keep a pen, while I keep two. We have allocated funds for students, youth, farmers, women's education, senior citizens. Government money belongs to the people and they have the first right on it. My government has expedited development works and also focussed on welfare scheme," he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde said the Centre wants to make Maharashtra a powerhouse of growth and Mumbai the country's fintech capital.

"We will make Mumbai slum-free by giving ownership homes to slum dwellers. This is a pro-poor government. You have their two-and-half year tenure and our two-and-half year tenure. Let the voters decide," he said.

Attacking the previous Thackeray government, Shinde said it was riddled with massive corruption, like the Rs 3,500 crore road repair "scam".

On the other hand, the Mahayuti government had undertaken large-scale road concretisation and pollution reduction initiatives like deep-cleaning, he pointed out.

The insurance coverage under the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana had been increased to Rs 5 lakh, youth were being aided through the 'Ladka Bhau Yojana', girls were getting free higher education, senior citizens were getting benefits of Vayoshree Yojana as well as Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana, he added.

Shinde also said the Mahayuti will unveil its manifesto in two-three days, and mouthed a Salman Khan film dialogue "ek baar commitment kar diya to apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta" to tell the crowd that every promise would be implemented.

He said the MVA leaders were claiming that once in power, they would probe the Mahayuti government schemes and send the guilty to jail.

"Will you let us go to jail? The Ladki Bahin Yojana is superhit. Five instalments have been given so far. We want to make women lakhpati. The earlier government took 'hafta' (extortion), while we have given Ladki Bahin instalment in advance," he said.

Citing a reported remark by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that his party must be careful with its words while making poll promises, Shinde asked the gathering if they would vote for such "anti development parties".

"What is the government money for? Is it to increase one's own property or is it to spend on people's welfare?" he questioned.

Praising his party candidates, Shinde said "defeating Kudalkar and Murji Patel is not just difficult, it is impossible".