Maharashtra polls: Cong drops 2nd list of 23 candidates; see all big names

The Congress is contesting the polls in an alliance with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Uddhavy Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and they plan to contest 85 seats each

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the party's CEC meeting in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
The Congress party on Saturday (October 26) released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, naming 23 candidates on various seats. On Thursday, the party had announced its first list of 48 candidates.
 
The Congress is contesting the polls in an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Uddhavy Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. The alliance has announced that they plan to contest 85 seats each in the upcoming polls.

Candidates in Congress' second list:

In the Bhusawal (SC) constituency, Congress has fielded Dr Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar, while Swati Sandip Wakekar is contesting from Jalgaon (Jamod). Mahesh Gangane is the Congress candidate contesting from Akot, and Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende is fielded in Wardha. 
 
Anuja Sunil Kedar is contesting in Savner, with Girish Krushnarao Pandav representing Congress in Nagpur South. Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar is contesting from Kamthi, and Puja Ganesh Thavkar is fielded in Bhandara (SC). 
 
Dalip Waman Bansod is contesting in Arjuni-Morgaon (SC), from where Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has named former BJP Minister Rajkumar Badole. He represented the seat in 2009 and 2014 and was recently inducted into the NCP.
 
Rajkumar Lotuji Puram is the Congress candidate in Amgaon (ST). Vasant Chinduji Purke is fielded in Ralegaon, and Anil (Balasaheb) Shankarrao Mangulkar is contesting from Yavatmal. Jitendra Shivajirao Moghe is fielded in Arni (ST), and Sahebrao Dattrao Kamble is contesting in Umarkhed (SC). 
 
Congress has fielded Kalias Kisanrao Gortantyal in Jalna, with Madhukar Krishnarao Deshmukh contesting in Aurangabad East. Vijay Govind Patil is contesting in Vasai, Kalu Badheliya in Kandivali East, and Yashwant Jayprakash Singh in Charkop. 

Ganesh Kumar Yadav is fielded in Sion Koliwada, Hemant Ogale is contesting in Shrirampur (SC), Abhaykumar Satishrao Salunkhe in Nilanga, and Ganpatrao Appasaheb Patil is fielded in Shirol.
 
Assembly elections will be held in Maharashtra in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes will be done alongside Jharkhand on November 23.
First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

