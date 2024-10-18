Maharashtra polls: UBT Shiv Sena's Bandra (E) candidate choice upsets Cong

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, tensions are rising between the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) within the opposition coalition Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). The two parties are at odds over the Bandra (East) constituency, despite having a seat-sharing agreement in place. Shiv Sena names candidate for Bandra (East) Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has put forward Varun Sardesai as its candidate for the Bandra (East) seat. Sardesai, who is a cousin of Aditya Thackeray, has been an active member of the Yuva Sena for the past 14 years and is regarded as close to the Thackeray family. This announcement has left Congress leaders frustrated. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Congress leaders voice their discontent

Following the Shiv Sena’s candidate announcement, the Congress party is experiencing conflict. Zeeshan Siddiqui, the Congress MLA who secured the Bandra (East) seat in the 2019 Assembly elections, is currently in office. Many within Congress are eager to run for this constituency but find themselves caught in a political conflict.

Shiv Sena’s defense

The Shiv Sena has defended its decision by stating that the UBT alliance allocated the Chinchwad seat to the Congress, thereby justifying its own candidate for Bandra (East). This constituency has a significant Muslim population, making it a vital area for both parties. The unilateral choice by the Shiv Sena has led to unrest among Congress leaders, many of whom are keen to contest for this important seat.

Maharashtra elections: Voting on November 20

The Election Commission announced that Maharashtra will hold its elections in a single phase on November 20, with the vote counting taking place on November 23.

The BJP is looking to retain its dominance in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, bolstered by its allies, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

More From This Section

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will face tough competition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which consists of the Congress, the NCP (SP), and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Full election schedule

>Date of issue of gazette notification: October 22

>Last date of making nominations: October 29

>Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 30

>Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 4

>Date of polling: November 20

>Date of counting of votes: November 23

>Date before which elections will be completed: November 25

[With agency inputs]