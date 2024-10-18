Maharashtra elections: Shiv Sena pitches Eknath Shinde for CM post

After the recent announcement of the assembly election dates in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena convened a meeting with its office bearers on Friday. In the meeting, there was a strong push for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be presented as the face for the chief ministerial position, a move that signals the party's strategy as it prepares for the upcoming elections. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Shiv Sena party leaders chanted slogans in support of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister, collectively asserting that the saffron flag should continue to wave proudly. The meeting was convened by Shiv Sena leader and MP Shrikant Shinde. Senior Shiv Sena leaders Milind Deora, Ravindra Waikar, Manisha Kayande, Rahul Shewale and other leaders were present for the meeting.

Shiv Sena leader and MLA Dilip Lande praised Chief Minister Shinde and said, "Nath ke Nath, Eknath Shinde hai."

"Eknath Shinde is a people's person, who the tears of the public, he is a supreme being who always comes forward to help us and others," said Lande.

Prakash Surve took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and said, "Everybody knows who is the real traitor. I organized a marathon in the national park earlier, we got tired of waiting but these people Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray never picked up our calls.These people are not helpful, they are just pretenders, they should be really ousted."

Sena MP and Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde called on party workers to take the message of the Sena to all quarters.

"It's just a question of working for one month, we want a Mahayuti government again in Maharashtra. We just need to go to the people and make them aware of the government schemes. Today the environment in the state is very goo. No matter how much the opposition may abuse him, the people have great love for Eknath Shinde. Those who were born with a silver spoon in their mouth will not know the problems of the people. Ours is a government that give and does not take," he said.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said the alliance is contesting the election under Eknath Shinde's leadership.

"There is no fixed formula. The candidate who can win will be declared... Shiv Sena has had a stronghold in Mumbai, hence it should get more seats in Mumbai. We are contesting the elections under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde." she said.

As the ruling Mahayuti alliance gears up for Maharashtra assembly polls next month, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has emerged as an influential political figure who seeks to balance tradition with modernity, effectively handles a crisis and delivers on promises.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister in June 2022 following a split in Shiv Sena and has steered the coalition government through many challenges. Starting his career as a rickshaw driver, Shinde's rise to the highest office in Maharashtra is a true underdog story.

