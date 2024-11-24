Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Too close: Victory margin lowest at 162 for AIMIM candidate, 208 for Patole

Too close: Victory margin lowest at 162 for AIMIM candidate, 208 for Patole

Patole defeated BJP's Avinash Brahmankar by 208 votes in Sakoli in Bhandara district, as per the results announced by the Election Commission

Nana Patole, Election, Maharashtra Election, Maharashtra Polls, Vote, Voting
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Several candidates emerged victorious in the Maharashtra assembly polls by wafer thin margins, including an AIMIM nominee in Malegaon Central by 162 votes and state Congress chief Nana Patole by 208 votes from Sakoli.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sitting MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique defeated Asif Shaikh Rasheed of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra by 162 votes in Malegaon Central seat in Nashik district.

Patole defeated BJP's Avinash Brahmankar by 208 votes in Sakoli in Bhandara district, as per the results announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

BJP's Manda Mhatre won from Belapur in Navi Mumbai by a margin of 377 votes, while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad won from Buldhana by 841 votes.

In Karjat-Jamkhed, sitting NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar retained his seat by 1,243 votes, while state minister and NCP candidate Dilip Walse Patil won from Ambegaon constituency with a margin of 1,523 votes.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena candidate Tanaji Sawant won from Paranda constituency by 1,509 votes.

State minister and BJP candidate Atul Save managed to win from Aurangabad East constituency by 2,161 votes.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: PM Modi to address 116th episode of his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' today

Elon Musk slams delay in California vote count, praises India's poll system

Maharashtra rejected appeasement politics: Piyush Goyal after Mahayuti win

Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction defeats Uddhav's outfit in 36 constituencies

NCP vs NCP: Ajit's faction defeats rival Sharad Pawar's party in 29 seats

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsNana PatoleCongressOwaisi

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story