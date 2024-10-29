Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Outgoing Maharashtra Assembly saw three CMs between Nov 2019 and July 2024

The Assembly functioned without a Speaker for over a year, following Nana Patole's resignation in February 2021

BJP candidate from Kasba Peth seat, Hemant Rasane, with party leaders take a metro ride during filing his nomination for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, in Pune, on Tuesday photo: pti
Archis Mohan
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:29 PM IST
Elections to the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held on November 20. The functioning of the 14th Maharashtra Assembly, between November 2019 and July 2024, was an eventful one.
 
The Assembly functioned without a Speaker for over a year, following Nana Patole’s resignation in February 2021. The Deputy Speaker took over until Rahul Narwekar was elected Speaker in July 2022 after a change in government. 
 
Unlike the trend in several other Assemblies, where Bills have been known to be passed within a day of their introduction, the Maharashtra Assembly deliberated upon proposed laws. 
 
Key Bills passed included the Shakti Bill, 2020, which enhanced punishments for certain crimes against women and children, such as rape and acid attacks, and a Bill to provide 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community in jobs and educational institution.  
 
First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

