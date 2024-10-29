Outgoing Maharashtra Assembly saw three CMs between Nov 2019 and July 2024

Elections to the 15th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held on November 20. The functioning of the 14th Maharashtra Assembly, between November 2019 and July 2024, was an eventful one.

The Assembly functioned without a Speaker for over a year, following Nana Patole’s resignation in February 2021. The Deputy Speaker took over until Rahul Narwekar was elected Speaker in July 2022 after a change in government.

Unlike the trend in several other Assemblies, where Bills have been known to be passed within a day of their introduction, the Maharashtra Assembly deliberated upon proposed laws.