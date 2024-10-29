Maharashtra polls: My father will continue to guide me, says Zeeshan

Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique, remembered his father, Baba Siddiqui, saying he will always be guided by his principles and continue to work for the underprivileged sections of society.

Zeeshan has been announced as the NCP candidate for the Bandra East constituency, where he won in the 2019 elections, defeating Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. He is contesting against Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT).

After campaigning for the party on Monday, he exuded confidence of a huge victory in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI about his father's death, Siddique said, "The void will definitely remain. Never in my wildest dreams, I thought of something like this. He has taught me to fight for the underprivileged. My father is in my heart and he will continue to guide me. We will go to the public with the proof of our developmental work. The people have seen our sacrifice. We will definitely win the elections with a record-breaking victory."

He also expressed gratitude to NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare for supporting him."In this difficult time, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare have shown faith in me, I am grateful to them and the entire public is with me and they are going to make me win," Siddique told ANI.

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of former MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddique, joined the NCP on Friday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ahead of the upcoming elections.After joining the NCP, Zeeshan Siddiqui said, "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Vandre East; I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will definitely win Vandre East yet again."Zeeshan was the former president of the Mumbai Youth Congress. However, in August, he stated that he was removed 'unceremoniously' and that the Congress was 'sidelining' him. Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in the Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the killing. So far, Mumbai Police has made 15 arrests in connection with the case.